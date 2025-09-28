To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Families of those killed in Hualien floods to get NT$1 million each: Premier

Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Sunday that the government will provide NT$1 million (US$32,810) in condolence payments to the families of the 17 people who died in recent severe flooding in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.

Massive floods hit Hualien's Guangfu, Wanrong and Fenglin townships after heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Ragasa triggered an overflow of the Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake in the county on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, the floods had claimed 17 lives, left seven people missing, and scattered mud and debris across a wide area.

While inspecting the disaster area on Sunday, Cho said the government had initially set compensation at NT$800,000 per family of the deceased, with funding from the central government and the Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief. The amount was later raised to NT$1 million, he added.

Premier Cho Jung-tai in Hualien County on Sunday. CNA photo Sept. 28, 2025

In addition to the money, the Hualien County government will launch its own programs to support victims' families, Cho said. The central government will also provide up to NT$250,000 in compensation to those injured in the disaster, depending on the severity of their injuries, he added.

Regarding compensation for flood damage, the premier said the central government will provide NT$100,000 per affected household, given the exceptional situation in Guangfu Township.

Cho pledged search efforts for the seven missing people will continue, adding that the government has launched the "Safe Housing, Government Pays" program and requires basic living conditions to be restored within 14 days of the disaster.