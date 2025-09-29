Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Guangfu Township residents criticize government for slow disaster response

@China Times: Huang Shu-kuang resigns, taking political responsibility for submarine program's sea trial delays

@Liberty Times: Foreign minister, deputy head of military intelligence to attend Warsaw Security Forum

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market to charge toward 27,000 in October

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks investors are picking up with low share prices, share capital and base periods

@Taipei Times: China cannot change U.S. policy: official

