Legislator, former Taipei mayor attend KMT chair election registration

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), Legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) and pundit and former lawmaker Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) participated Thursday in the registration process for the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) chair election next month.

The candidates, accompanied by supporters, arrived at KMT headquarters in Taipei over the course of Thursday morning.

Hau collected the registration documents, while Lo and Cheng each completed their registration, paying an NT$3 million (US$99,563) handling fee and an NT$10 million deposit.

Speaking to reporters, Lo said his core message as a candidate is that the KMT needs to stop party in-fighting and focus its energies on oversight of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government.

The 55-year-old lawmaker acknowledged that each candidate has their own strengths and that he is by no means perfect.

But if voters believe the KMT needs a new generation of leaders -- someone who can unite the party, coordinate ties with the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), and is connected to the grassroots -- then "I am the most suitable choice," he said.

Hau, who served as Taipei mayor from 2006 to 2014, pledged that he would not run for the presidency himself, but would instead act as a "kingmaker or queenmaker" to help the party win the 2026 and 2028 elections.

Hau said that given their recent success in defeating recall votes, it is also vital that the KMT and TPP work together to maximize their chances of removing the DPP from power.

Hau was accompanied by media personality and 2024 KMT vice presidential candidate Jaw Shau-kong (趙少康), who had considered a run for the chairmanship before throwing his weight behind Hau.

"I hope all those who originally encouraged or supported my candidacy for party chair will give their votes to Hau Lung-bin," he said.

Cheng, meanwhile, emphasized her humble beginnings in Yunlin County, saying that while she did not have a wealthy or politically connected family, she had "determination" and "strength of character."

She also vowed to fight efforts by the DPP to "deny the existence of the Republic of China (ROC)," referring to a recent political spat over Taiwan's post-World War II political status.

Candidate registration in the KMT chair race is open through Friday, and the election to replace outgoing chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) will take place on Oct. 18.