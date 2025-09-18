Taiwan FM makes rare Italy visit, opens renovated Rome office

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Rome, Sept. 18 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Wednesday made a rare visit to Italy to inaugurate the country's renovated representative office in Rome and meet with Italian parliamentarians, as part of his ongoing European trip.

At the ceremony, Lin said Taiwan and Italy share the values of freedom, democracy and human rights, and enjoy close exchanges in many fields. The upgraded office, he said, symbolizes a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Lin described Taiwan and Italy as complementary and trusted economic partners, citing Italy's strengths in innovation, design and industry, and Taiwan's expertise in technology, green energy and manufacturing.

He said such cooperation benefits both sides and the global supply chain.

The minister noted that his European visit aims to promote the government's "Taiwan Culture in Europe 2025" campaign, which features performing arts groups and exhibitions of artifacts.

Guests at the ceremony included Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group President and Senator Lucio Malan, Senate Vice-President Gian Marco Centinaio, and Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee Paolo Formentini.

Centinaio welcomed Lin to Italy and said Taiwan's decision to open a second representative office in Milan in 2023 and renovate its office in Rome reflected warming bilateral ties. He praised Taiwan as a democratic model and said he had promised President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) that Italy would always stand by Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung attends the inauguration of the country’s renovated representative office alongside Italian parliamentarians. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

Lin's visit to Europe was not made public beforehand due to its sensitivity. His first stop was the Czech Republic, to promote "Taiwan Culture in Europe 2025." While there, he attended the opening of the exhibition "100 Treasures, 100 Stories: Treasures from the National Palace Museum," which showcases exhibits from Taiwan's National Palace Museum.

Taiwan's foreign ministers rarely make public visits to countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) did not disclose more details of Lin's itinerary, saying only that he was in Europe for the "Taiwan Culture in Europe 2025" campaign and that more information would be released later.