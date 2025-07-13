To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 13 (CNA) Three soldiers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a vehicle accident on Saturday in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, while participating in the annual Han Kuang military exercises, the military said Sunday.

The incident occurred when a light reconnaissance tactical vehicle assigned to the 8th Army Corps struck a roadside curb on Qi'nan Road in Kaohsiung's Cishan District, the 8th Army Corps Command said in a press statement. The corps is responsible for defending southern Taiwan.

All three servicemen in the vehicle were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors found they had sustained bone fractures, scrapes and contusions, the command added.

It noted that all of soldiers were conscious and passed field sobriety tests given by police.

The command said it has dispatched senior officers to cooperate with the police investigation and will strengthen training on military vehicle driving safety.

Saturday's incident marks the third military vehicle-related accident since the live-fire phase of the annual Han Kuang exercises began on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an M109A2 artillery vehicle crashed into four parked civilian cars in Taoyuan's Xinwu District, damaging the vehicles and part of a nearby house.

On Friday, a mobile Patriot missile launching platform nearly ran into a civilian house in New Taipei's Xindian District after making an unsuccessful U-turn. The military vehicle was stuck on the roadside for two hours before being towed away.

No injuries were reported in these two incidents.

The longest-ever live-fire component of Taiwan's annual military exercises is taking place with a special focus on how the country would counter China's "gray zone" tactics.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the 10-day, nine-night live-fire drills running through July 18 are twice as long as previous live-fire segments, which typically last five days and four nights.

The ministry has previously warned that due to the "unscripted" nature and extended duration of this year's Han Kuang exercises, some inconvenience and disruption to local traffic may occur.

It has called on the public to support the armed forces, emphasizing that realistic training is essential to enhancing combat readiness.