TPP leader Ko Wen-je indicted on bribery, other corruption charges
12/26/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was indicted on Thursday on charges of bribery and other corruption in connection with real estate dealings during his second term as Taipei mayor 2018-2022 and irregularities in his party's campaign finances during the 2024 presidential election.
The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said they are seeking a sentence of 28.5 years for Ko, who was indicted alongside 10 other suspects in the two separate investigations.
