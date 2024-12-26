TPP leader Ko Wen-je indicted on bribery, other corruption charges

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was indicted on Thursday on charges of bribery and other corruption in connection with real estate dealings during his second term as Taipei mayor 2018-2022 and irregularities in his party's campaign finances during the 2024 presidential election.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said they are seeking a sentence of 28.5 years for Ko, who was indicted alongside 10 other suspects in the two separate investigations.

