No need to fear 'State Organs' bomb threats: Police

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The National Police Agency (NPA) said Wednesday that it will ensure the safety of people who go to theaters to watch "State Organs" (國有器官) after 30 reports of threats against entities planning to screen the documentary.

At a legislative hearing on Wednesday, ruling Democratic Progressive Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked National Security Bureau (NSB) Deputy Director-General Chang Yuan-pin (張元斌) to name the entities that had received threats for planning to show the documentary about state-sanctioned organ harvesting in China.

Chang said the entities included the Ministry of Culture, Changhua County Council, Kaohsiung City Council, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and theaters in Taipei and Taoyuan.

Chang added that as of Tuesday, there had been 30 incidents involving entities planning to show the film receiving threats issued through VPNs.

The NSB said Tuesday that some of the messages included threats to plant bombs at venues screening the documentary.

Wang said that some of the theaters that had planned to show the film had reportedly canceled the screenings out of fear of being targeted.

Saying that people should not have to give in to fear, Wang asked NPA Deputy Director-General Lee Cheng-hsiao (李政曉) whether people's safety could be ensured if they went to see the documentary.

Lee replied, "Of course. We will gather intelligence and take preventive measures."

Deputy Cultural Minister Sue Wang (王時思) said screenings of the documentary were not canceled but turned into private events where security can be more easily monitored.

Meanwhile, six theaters around the country are screening the film as scheduled, Wang added.