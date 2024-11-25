DPP's Hung Sun-han becomes labor minister amid agency turmoil

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) became labor minister Monday, succeeding Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊), who stepped down last week because of a controversial bullying case that engulfed the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

To assume the position, Hung gave up his legislator-at-large seat, a position that will be filled by Wang Yi-chuan (王義川), director of the DPP's Policy Research and Coordinating Committee.

The MOL was thrown into turmoil on Nov. 4 when the body of one of its staffers was found dead in the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei.

The 39-year-old employee was found to have committed suicide amid speculation on social media that he was driven to take his own life because of bullying by his supervisor Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容).

A report issued by the MOL showed no evidence linking Hsieh to the employee's suicide, though Ho later said Hsieh's management style and "control over her emotions" were "inappropriate" and "resulted in staff feeling like they were being bullied in the workplace."

Speaking during the changeover ceremony, Hung bowed and apologized on behalf of the MOL to the family of the deceased employee.

Hung said it was a heart-wrenching incident and that he was sorry and sad to hear of the death of the worker. He pledged to ensure that workplace bullying complaints filed by ministry employees in the future would be effectively handled.

The new minister also promised to turn the MOL into a friendly workplace model while helping it regain social trust and protect labor rights.

