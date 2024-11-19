Labor minister apologizes, announces measures after workplace suicide

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) made a public apology and announced measures to address "excessive workloads" and "a lack of support resources" in the ministry on Tuesday after a civil servant killed himself at work.

"As leader of the ministry, I am responsible for finding out the reason, and determining who is responsible," Ho said at a press conference to announce the findings of an investigation into the worker's death.

Ho issued an apology to the deceased worker and his family on behalf of the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and bowed to the assembled journalists alongside Deputy Minister Hsu Chuan-sheng (許傳盛).

According to Ho, a dead body was discovered inside the ministry's office at the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei on Nov. 4.

Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (right) at Tuesday's press conference. CNA photo Nov. 19, 2024

The 39-year-old worker, identified by his surname Wu (吳), is understood to have killed himself at work, with speculation on social media platform Threads that workplace bullying had driven him to take his own life.

At the press conference, the minister criticized Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容), the head of the MOL's Workforce Development Agency (WDA) office covering the country's northern region.

"Hsieh's management style and control over her emotions were indeed inappropriate, and resulted in staff feeling like they were being bullied in the workplace," Ho said.

However, Ho said that Hsieh was "not the direct cause" of Wu's death.

"As head of the office, [Hsieh] must bear administrative responsibility," Ho said, adding that the WDA's regional head has been demoted to a non-supervisory position in another section of the ministry.

In accordance with civil service regulations, Hsieh will undergo a performance review, which could lead to her suspension, Ho added.

Ho said that WDA Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) will also undergo a performance review as Wu's superior in the organization, alongside two other supervisors in the IT department.

The labor minister said that the "main reason" for Wu's death was an "excessive workload," "too much stress," and a "lack of support resources" while working alone on an "Intelligent Employment Service System" the worker felt was impossible to complete.

Central News Agency video

Ho further announced at the press conference that all IT-related projects in the Taipei-Keelung-Yilan-Hualien-Kinmen-Matsu Regional Branch, the official name of the regional office run by Hsieh before her demotion, will be halted in order to reassess their feasibility.

A special counseling program has also been initiated for staff at the office, Ho said.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.