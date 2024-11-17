Taiwan valued for its key role in global supply chain: APEC envoy

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 17 (CNA) Taiwan's crucial role in the global supply chain, especially in the tech sector, has changed the perception of the nation's importance around the world, Taiwan's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) envoy said in Lima on Saturday (Peru time).

The global economic landscape has undergone significant changes over the past 20 years, shifting from a focus on economic prosperity to an emphasis on economic security, former Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i (林信義), who represented President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, said at a news conference in the Peruvian capital.

Taiwan is now playing an indispensable role in the global supply chain, particularly in high-tech and semiconductor sectors, he said.

"The level of importance the world places on Taiwan is vastly different from 20 years ago," Lin said.

He said member economies discussed how to work together to address several issues, including energy, inflation, food security and supply chain resilience.

At this year's summit, Lin highlighted Taiwan's contributions, including its work on the "2023 food safety road map and action plans" to cut food waste.

He also spoke about Taiwan's experience using telemedicine and other technology in areas such as disease prevention and the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based health projects.

In addition, Lin said he had formal and informal interactions with several heads of government attending the summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Taiwan's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) envoy Lin Hsin-i (second row, fourth from right) takes a photo with APEC leaders. Photo courtesy of Taiwan's delegation to the APEC summit

Taiwan's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) envoy Lin Hsin-i (left) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden (right). Photo courtesy of Taiwan's delegation to the APEC summit

Before the news conference, Lin and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba discussed how Taiwan and Japan could further their work together in semiconductors, AI and disaster prevention.

Lin said they also spoke about Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact.

During talks with Lin, Ishiba reiterated Japan's stance on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the county's support of Taiwan's engagement with international organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

When asked whether he had any interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during the summit, Lin said there were no handshakes, but that he "waved" to Xi.

When asked about media reports stating China had pressured Peru to halt its approval of Taiwan's bid to join the CPTPP, Lin said Taiwan's participation in international organizations was based on its strength and efforts.

He cited Taiwan's membership in the World Trade Organization as an example, saying the nation received support from the U.S., Japan, Europe and Southeast Asian countries while it was in the process of joining.

"The important thing is that Taiwan has the capability and strength to convince everyone that Taiwan should be a member of this organization," Lin said.

In a statement released on Sunday in Taipei, the Presidential Office said Lin had succeeded in his task of spreading Taiwan's message during the summit.

Lin, who served as vice premier between 2002 and 2004, is currently a senior presidential advisor and chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp.

He last attended the summit of the 21-member regional trade bloc as the envoy representing former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) in 2005, when South Korea hosted the event in Busan.

Taiwanese presidents have been unable to attend the APEC summit of heads of government -- even though Taiwan is a full APEC member -- due to pressure from China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory despite having never controlled it.

South Korea will host the summit in 2025 and it was announced in Lima that China will in 2026. Taiwan has never served as the host.

Taiwan's envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) annual summit Lin Hsin-i holds a press conference in Lima, Peru.