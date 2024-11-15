Taiwan's envoy holds talks with Blinken on APEC sidelines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lima, Peru, Nov. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) annual summit Lin Hsin-i (林信義) and outgoing United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks in Lima, Peru on Thursday ahead of the bloc's Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Lin, who arrived in the Peru capital on Wednesday with a Taiwanese delegation, met with Blinken on Thursday afternoon, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The two discussed ways to continue strengthening bilateral partnerships and ensuring regional peace and stability, while exchanging views on such issues as promoting the development of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the region, MOFA said.

Blinken also posted a photo of the two shaking hands on social media, and wrote that their talks touched upon "our growing economic relationship and our enduring shared commitment to foster an open, dynamic, and peaceful Indo-Pacific."

Lin -- chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp., a government-funded venture capital firm, and a senior adviser to the president -- will take part in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Friday and Saturday as Taiwan's envoy, a role he previously assumed in 2005.

The meeting is expected to be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, China's leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, among other heads of government.

APEC is one of the few inter-governmental pacts in which Taiwan has full membership, but it still has had to send special envoys in place of its president to the annual leaders' meeting due to pressure from China.

Taiwan joined APEC in 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei."

Other members of the Taiwanese delegation include National Development Council head Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清) and Taiwan's top trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮).

(By Joy Tseng and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/ls