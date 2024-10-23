Foreign Minister embarks on 10-day Latin American, Caribbean trip

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) embarked on a trip to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday, his first visit to Taiwan's diplomatic allies since assuming the post on May 20.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) appointed Lin as a special envoy to represent Taiwan's government at celebrations to mark the 45th Independence Day of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, one of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, where he is expected to meet with Governor-General Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The foreign minister is also scheduled to visit Guatemala, Saint Lucia, Belize, and Saint Kitts and Nevis -- all of which have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Lin departed from Taiwan on Wednesday and is scheduled to return on Nov. 2.

During the five-country trip, Lin will promote a plan aimed at strengthening ties with "solid partners" to help make them become "prosperous partners," leading to enhanced mutual prosperity, according to MOFA.

"Taiwan has close friendships with friendly countries in Latin America and the Caribbean," the official statement said.

"We have long cooperated closely in the fields of public health, agriculture, education, information and communications, and women's empowerment," MOFA explained, adding that the results have been "substantial and widely recognized."