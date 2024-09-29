Taiwan rep offices in Middle East remain operational amid tensions

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) Taiwan's representative offices in Israel and Jordan will continue to remain operational despite the escalating conflict in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday.

MOFA was responding to a question from CNA on whether the offices will remain open as both the United States State Department and German Foreign Office have asked some of their diplomats and/or their family members to leave Lebanon after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah from Israeli strikes earlier this week.

Taiwan's office in Jordan is responsible for affairs related to Lebanon.

"Due to the increased volatility following airstrikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available," the U.S. State Department said Saturday.

The German Foreign Office announced the same day that it has decided to further raise the crisis level for Germany's representations in Beirut, Ramallah and Tel Aviv due to the escalation in the Middle East.

Family members of employees in these representations should leave the service location and travel to a safe place in the region or return to Germany, it said.

Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader on Saturday after the Israeli Defense Forces said Nasrallah was killed in airstrikes on Dahien, a suburb of the Lebanese capital city.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Iran and the Palestinian group Hamas, has been trading cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Israeli assault on Gaza began in October 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

Meanwhile, MOFA previously said there were 266 Taiwanese citizens in Israel as of late August.

MOFA also reiterated its advice to Taiwanese citizens not to travel to Lebanon and Israel for safety reasons.

In case of emergency, Taiwanese citizens in Israel should call its office in Tel Aviv at +972-544-275-204. Those who need emergency assistance while in Lebanon should call Taiwan's office in Jordan at +962-79-5552605, MOFA said.

MOFA has issued the highest-level red alert for Lebanon and the second-highest orange alert for Israel.

The ministry uses a four-tiered travel advisory regarding safety and security risks.

The lowest level, gray, signifies caution should be exercised; yellow suggests travel should be reconsidered; orange indicates unnecessary travel should be avoided; and red asks nationals not to travel to a destination.