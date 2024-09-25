China distorting U.N. resolution to hamper Taiwan: Lai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has reiterated the government's frequent criticism of Beijing for "distorting" a United Nations resolution to justify its claims over Taiwan and deny Taiwan's participation in the U.N. system.

China has "distorted" U.N. Resolution 2758 "in support of its 'one China principle,'" Lai said in a pre-recorded speech at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Tuesday.

Through its misinterpretation of the resolution, Lai said, China has falsely "claim[ed] that Taiwan is a part of the People's Republic of China (PRC)" and that "we have no right to participate in the U.N. system and other international fora."

The resolution, passed by the 1971 General Assembly, recognizes the PRC as "the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations" and confirms the expulsion of "the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy" at the world body.

The resolution addressed the issue of China's representation at the U.N. and resulted in Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), losing its seat to the PRC.

"I want to emphasize that democratic Taiwan and authoritarian China are not subordinate to each other," Lai said at the summit being held Sept. 23-25 to coincide with the opening of the general debate of the 2024 U.N. General Assembly.

Lai's comments were part of ongoing efforts by Taiwan's government to reject Beijing's claims that the U.N. resolution "confirmed" its one China principle, which asserts there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is "an inalienable part of China."

The president also called on other democratic nations to support democratic institutions worldwide and "counter authoritarian aggression," including China's military intimidation in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China has employed gray-zone tactics, such as economic coercion and cognitive warfare, against Taiwan, Lai said, arguing that these activities posed a threat not only to Taiwan but also to the entire international community.

According to Lai, Beijing not only intends to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait but is also seeking to change the rules-based international order and achieve global hegemony.

"Taiwan will neither yield nor provoke, and will maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait," Lai said, adding that his administration remained committed to working to safeguard regional peace and stability through a four-pillar plan.

The plan underscores the need to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities, economic security and partnerships with other democracies, and maintain a stable and consistent cross-strait policy.