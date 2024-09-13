Taiwan condemns North Korea missile test

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned North Korea's missile tests, as reported by South Korean military officials on Thursday, and other actions that threaten regional peace and stability.

The ministry said that at around 6:10 a.m. Taiwan time on Thursday, North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, escalating regional tensions.

The ministry affirmed that Taiwan will stay vigilant against North Korea's provocations and work with allies to uphold the international order and Indo-Pacific stability.