DEFENSE/Taiwan military to retire M41D tanks, CM24 armored vehicles, F-5s in 5 years
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Taiwan's military announced on Tuesday that in five years it will retire its aging M41D tanks, indigenous CM24 armored vehicles and F-5 jets, which will lead to savings of up to NT$3.2 billion (US$98.6 million) in the country's defense budget.
The three types of armored vehicles and aircraft are among a total of more than 1,000 aging armaments and weapon systems set to be decommissioned between 2024 and 2028, Real Admiral Chen Chun-chung (陳春忠), who is in charge of weapons at the Ministry of National Defense (MND), said during a press event.
Taking the military equipment out of active service will save money and ensure a more efficient use of the defense budget, Chen said.
The M41D tanks, now deployed on offshore Kinmen County's Lieyu Islet near China, are an upgraded version of the M41A3 that the MND officially decommissioned in 2022 after being used by the Taiwanese army for over 60 years.
The CM24, made domestically, is an armored ammunition transport vehicle that carries eight-inch shells and ammunition.
Meanwhile, the Taiwan Air Force has used F-5E/F fighters for nearly 50 years. The F-5s, now serving as trainers, will be replaced by domestically made Advanced Trainer Jets.
When asked what will replace the M41D tanks, Chen told reporters the MND has contingencies in place and will make an official announcement when details are finalized.
