Taichung mayor departs on 10-day trip to U.S.

Taichung, July 23 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) departed for the United States on Monday night for a 10-day visit, her first trip to the U.S. since taking office at the end of 2018.

Before leaving, Lu said she was making the trip to strengthen ties because Taichung has relationships with 16 sister cities and two friendship cities in the U.S., the most of any country.

In addition to strengthening ties and exchanges with those cities, she and city officials will also visit high-tech companies, meet with Taichung businesspeople working in the U.S. and overseas compatriots in the San Francisco and Greater Los Angeles areas.

According to the Taichung City government, among the cities Lu will visit are Tacoma, Seattle, Cupertino (where Apple's headquarters are located) and San Diego, and key stops on her itinerary will include the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle and the San Diego Convention Center.

With Typhoon Gaemi approaching Taiwan, Lu said she held a meeting before her departure to review and organize response measures, and will stay updated on typhoon-related news during her U.S. visit.

She added that she will participate in meetings virtually as required and will adjust her schedule to return to Taiwan if necessary.