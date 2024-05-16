Cabinet resigns en masse ahead of reshuffle

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and his Cabinet resigned Thursday, when he chaired the final Executive Yuan meeting ahead of a government reshuffle, in preparation for a new term and the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on May 20.

During the meeting, Chen and his ministers approved a report on the achievements of outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration during her eight-year tenure.

They then signed a general resignation agreement, marking the Cabinet's entry into its final caretaker phase.

Meanwhile, the six local government officals who were also at the meeting, including Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) and Taoyuan Deputy Mayor Su Jun-bin (蘇俊賓), expressed gratitude to Chen for his dedication to the local communities.

After the meeting, Chen presented small gifts to the Cabinet members, and they all took a commemorative group photo at the entrance to the Executive Yuan building.

In keeping with precedent, the caretaker Cabinet will not review any major policies and will deal with only routine and administrative matters until its term ends on May 19 and a new one begins on May 20, when Lai will be inaugurated.