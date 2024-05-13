Taipei Mayor Chiang to visit Japan, attend city summit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) will head to Japan on Wednesday for a four-day visit, during which he is scheduled to attend an international sustainable city summit in Tokyo.

According to an itinerary released by the Taipei City government on Monday, Chiang is expected to meet with members of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division after arriving in Tokyo on Wednesday.

He will later attend a dinner party organized by SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, which will feature an exhibition, forums and meetings with city leaders around the world May 15-16.

On Thursday morning, Chiang is expected to attend the City Leaders Program, one of the SusHi Tech Tokyo special events, during which he will deliver a speech on safe city construction to highlight Taipei's safeguards against earthquakes and natural disasters.

At an event in Taipei on Monday, Chiang said he hoped that the exchanges he will have on urban governance will further promote Taipei and strengthen its international relationships.

The city government said the mayor will meet with Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike on Wednesday afternoon to discuss safety, sports and future cooperation between the two cities.

On the same day, he will also visit the Tokyo Chinese School and meet with members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.

On Friday, Chiang will hold a breakfast meeting with the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council to thank the association for its support of Taiwan and express the desire to foster stronger exchanges with other Japanese cities.

Later in the afternoon, the Taipei mayor will tour the Tokyo Dome to learn about its operations and promote the continued progress of the Taipei Dome, the city said.

Chiang also expects to appear at a Taiwan food festival being held from April 13 to May 26 near the Tokyo Skytree on Friday morning, before returning to Taiwan later in the afternoon, according to the itinerary provided by the city government.