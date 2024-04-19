Computer-aided Han Kuang war games to refer to recent conflicts

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The computerized war games of this year's Han Kuang military exercises began Friday and will include lessons learned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Special emphasis will also be given to such scenarios as "gray zone" activities and a surprise attack on Taiwan by Chinese forces operating under the false pretense of a drill, the ministry said.

The around-the-clock tabletop exercises will span eight days and seven nights and conclude on April 26, according to the MND.

Live-fire Han Kuang drills will be held July 22-26 and will also incorporate lessons learned from the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, it said.

Overall, the 40th edition of the Han Kuang military exercises will focus on countering cognitive warfare and mobilizing reserve forces to conduct asymmetrical warfare against the enemy, the MND said.

Other key priorities will be to test the military's ability to transition between peacetime and war, joint interdiction operations and anti-blockade capabilities, overall air defense capabilities, and operations under a decentralized command structure, the ministry said.

The drills will also test the military's ability to act in compliance with the rules of engagement and international law, it said.