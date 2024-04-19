Health, labor, environment heads among new Cabinet members announced

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) Five more members of Taiwan's new Cabinet that will take office on May 20 were announced Friday, including the heads of the labor, health and environment ministries.

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker and doctor Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) will take over as health minister, and Executive Yuan Deputy Secretary-General Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) will become the new head of the Ministry of Labor, Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) has been appointed as the environment minister, Cho said. Peng is currently the chief executive officer of WeatherRisk Explore Inc.

Other appointees included Tseng Chih-yung (曾智勇), director-general of the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Development Center under the Council of Indigenous Peoples, who will be promoted to be the head of the council.

Ku Hsiu-fei (古秀妃), head of the Tainan Hakka Affairs Commission, was appointed as the head of the Hakka Affairs Council, according to Cho.

(By Elaine Hou)

