Taiwan thanks Thai government for NT$1 million quake relief donation
Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the Thai government Friday for its NT$1 million (US$31,018) donation for earthquake relief following the magnitude 7.2 temblor that struck off the coast of Hualien County on April 3.
In a statement, the ministry said it was informed by the Thailand Trade and Economic Office about the donation to the designated account established by Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Thanking Thailand's offer to assist with reconstruction efforts in Hualien County, MOFA said it hoped the goodwill between the two countries can continue to grow and lay the groundwork for further international cooperation.
Shortly after the earthquake occurred, both Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara took to social media to express their concern over the disaster.
