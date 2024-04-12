New education, justice and culture ministers announced

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 12 (CNA) National Sun Yat-sen University president Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) will head the education ministry, while Taipei chief prosecutor Cheng Ming-chien (鄭銘謙) is set to be justice minister, and well-known novelist Li Yuan (李遠) will be culture minister in Taiwan's incoming government.

Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) revealed Friday five new Cabinet members set to be in the incoming government at a news conference, including the ministers of education, justice and culture.

Among them, the 68-year-old Cheng Ying-yao -- who holds a PhD in education from National Chengchi University -- was named as the future head of the Ministry of Education.

Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (left) shakes hands with National Sun Yat-sen University president Cheng Ying-yao, who is set to be Education Minister in the incoming government, at a press conference in Taipei Friday. CNA photo April 12, 2024

Cheng Ming-chien, chief prosecutor at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, will head the Ministry of Justice. He graduated from National Chung Hsing University with a bachelor's degree in law.

Before taking up the role of leading the Taipei District Prosecutors Office in May 2023, the 65-year-old served in several positions, including as chief prosecutor in the district prosecutors offices in Tainan and Yunlin, as well as head of the Ministry of Justice's Agency Against Corruption and deputy head of the ministry's department of legal affairs.

Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (left) shakes hands with Taipei District Prosecutors Office chief prosecutor Cheng Ming-chien, who will head the Ministry of Justice in the incoming government, at a press conference in Taipei Friday. CNA photo April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Taiwanese novelist and screenwriter Li Yuan, better known by his pen name Hsiao Yeh (小野), will become the culture minister, according to Cho.

The 72-year-old holds a bachelor's degree in life science from National Taiwan Normal University and has served as president of Taipei-based Chinese Television System (CTS) and chairman of the Paper Windmill Arts and Educational Foundation, among others.

Cho also announced that former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) will head the interior ministry and Secretary-General of the Executive Yuan Li Men-yen (李孟諺) will lead the transportation ministry after President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) takes office on May 20.

(By Elaine Hou, Sunny Lai, Hsieh Hsing-en and Yeh Kuan-yin) Enditem/kb

