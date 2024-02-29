Taiwan retains 'free' rating in 2024 Freedom House report

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Feb. 29 (CNA) Taiwan maintained its status as a "free" country in the latest edition of the "Freedom in the World" report published on Thursday.

The nation scored 94 points out of 100 in the 2024 report, which was compiled by the United States-based NGO Freedom House. Taiwan ranked second in Asia, only behind Japan.

Specifically, Taiwan received 38 points out of 40 for political rights and 56 out of 60 for civil liberties, which was identical to last year.

The report indicated that Taiwan had retained its position as a highly free country due to perfect scores in several of the assessed categories. Exceptions included questions such as, "Is there freedom for trade unions and similar professional or labor organizations?" and "Do individuals enjoy equality of opportunity and freedom from economic exploitation?" for which Taiwan scored 3 points out of 4.

The report credited Taiwan for a democratic system that had allowed for regular peaceful transfers of power since 2000, and for generally robust protections of civil liberties.

It said, however, that there continue to be concerns about the exploitation of migrant workers, and threats from Chinese government efforts to influence Taiwan's policymaking, media, and democratic infrastructure.

In terms of recent developments, the report noted that the eruption of a local #MeToo movement in May 2023 led to the passage of stronger protections for sexual harassment victims later that year.

Meanwhile, China continued to be rated as "not free" in the report with a score of only 9 points, the same as in 2023, receiving -2 points out of 40 for political rights and 11 out of 60 for civil liberties.

On a global level, the report said, freedom had declined for the 18th consecutive year, driven by flawed elections and armed conflict.

Civil liberties and political rights were diminished in 52 countries, while only 21 countries made improvements, it said.