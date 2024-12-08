Over 2,000 Filipinos celebrate Christmas at New Taipei event

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) More than 2,000 Filipinos from around Taiwan attended a Christmas event at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei on Sunday, joining their friends and families at home in celebrating one of their country's most important holidays.

The "Paskong Pinoy," meaning "Filipino Christmas" in English, was held by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei at the university's auditorium.

Filipinos from all over the country arrived in tour buses to attend the gathering well before it began at 9 a.m., resulting in a larger than anticipated crowd.

An estimated 2,200 people attended Sunday's festivities, well above the 1,500 expected by MECO and the most for the event in years, said Philippine representative to Taiwan Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

MECO holds a Christmas event for all Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan every year to thank them for being supportive and cooperative during the past year, Velicaria-Garafil told CNA.

Filipino singer Angeline Qunito serenades the crowd at the “Paskong Pinoy” event held by Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei on Sunday to celebrate Christmas. CNA photo Dec. 8, 2024

Christmas is a "very special occasion" for all Filipinos, who celebrate the holiday every year in the "ber months" -- September through to December -- and the event represents the culmination of celebrations for Filipinos in Taiwan, she said.

Though Filipino workers want to go home to celebrate Christmas with their families, they have to stay in Taiwan to work, and Velicaria-Garafil hoped the event would somewhat "make up for their absence from home and offer them some happiness and respite from work during Christmas time."

Precious Paula Nicole, the season one winner of the reality series Drag Race Philippines, performed before the event's headliner, Filipino diva Angeline Qunito, took the stage and entertained the crowd with one hit song after another.

Filipino drag queen Precious Paula Nicole performs at the “Paskong Pinoy” event held by the Manila Economic Cultural Office in Taipei. CNA photo Dec. 8, 2024

A raffle in which winners received cash prizes was held following the performances.

Manufacturing technician Marlene M. Dela Cruz, who won a prize of NT$10,000 (US$308.5), said she felt a little sad having to spend the Christmas holiday in Taiwan for the first time but that the event was nice and she was happy to win the prize.

Edna Galvan, a domestic caregiver from Linkou District in New Taipei who also won NT$10,000, said she was given the day off so she could attend the event, which she described as "merry and amazing."

Mary Ann Ofemia, who works at an electronics company in Nantou County, won a prize of NT$20,000. Being able to celebrate Christmas with so many compatriots was an "overwhelming" experience for her, Ofemia said.