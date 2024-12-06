Jay Chou makes history with Taipei Dome solo concert debut

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) Jay Chou (周杰倫) etched his name in Taipei Dome history on Thursday as the first singer to hold a solo concert at Taiwan's first indoor baseball stadium.

Chou kicked off the Taipei stop of his four-day "Carnival" world tour with a performance of the song "Golden Armor" (黃金甲), sending the 38,000-strong audience into a frenzy as he exclaimed: "Feels so good to sing at home, doesn't it?"

The concert marked the long-awaited return of Taiwan's most popular singer to the stage in his home country. His last performance in Taiwan was at the Taipei Arena -- then considered the premier concert venue in the country -- during "The Invincible" world tour in 2017.

The 45-year-old Chou had originally planned to meet fans in Taipei during the second half of 2020 as part of his "Carnival" world tour, launched in 2019 to celebrate his 20-year music career.

Central News Agency video

Photo courtesy of JVR Music

However, his request to perform at the Taipei Arena was denied by the venue's review committee because he wanted access to it for an extended period, despite there being no rules limiting hiring duration.

Frustrated by the decision, Chou wrote on Instagram: "Do I need the Taipei Arena's nod to sing at home? How can you pack all my die-hard fans?" He subsequently decided not to hold concerts at the Taipei Arena and started the search for an alternative venue.

During a promotional event in Taiwan in late June, Chou was asked if he had plans to perform at the Taipei Dome. He replied candidly, "I've left my schedule open for August. I'm waiting for the response."

Chou reflected on the milestone during Thursday's concert, saying he often wondered when he might perform at the Taipei Dome.

Fans take selfie photos with a poster of Jay Chou in the background at the Taipei Dome where the concert is held on Thursday. CNA photo Nov. 5, 2024

Fans going to the concert wait in long lines at the entrance. CNA photo Dec. 6, 2024

That dream became reality one day when his management company, JVR Music, informed him of the opportunity, which was backed by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安).

The four Taipei Dome concerts sold out in just five minutes when tickets went on sale in late October.

Despite the success, Chou did not miss the chance to reference Taipei Arena, saying during the concert: "There's a smaller dome that didn't let me sing. I'm a stubborn guy. If that tiny dome says no, then I just won't do it."

According to data from the concert organizer, the four-day performances cost over NT$250 million (US$7.72 million).