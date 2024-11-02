Taiwan art group joins Asian Art in London event

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Nov. 2 (CNA) Taiwan's Mo Hai Lou International Art Research Group has made a significant mark on the international stage with its participation in the 2024 Asian Art in London event.

According to Edward Yeh (葉國新), a curator and art connoisseur, Mo Hai Lou is the first Taiwanese private institution invited by Christie's, a renowned British auction house with over 250 years of history, to take part in the annual exhibition and auction.

The opportunity also makes Mo Hai Lou the first art institution from Taiwan to exhibit at St. James's Gallery, Christie's global headquarters, he added.

First held in 1998, the Asian Art in London event "promotes London as a centre of excellence in the arts of Asia," according to its official website.

The event is held in October and November each year and features specialized exhibitions, auctions and lectures by its participants.

This year's program, themed "Sublimation," highlights works comprising mixed media that explore "the profound process of transcending the ordinary to achieve elevated states of thought, emotion and artistic expression," Mo Hai Lou's website states.

The Taiwanese art group's exhibition features works by seven artists, including Vincent Fang (方文山), singer Jay Chou's (周杰倫) long-term lyrical partner, and calligraphy and ink painting artist Tai Xiang-zhou (泰祥洲), whose work "The Zhou Zha Hu" graced the cover of Sotheby's Chinese Art Catalogue in September.

Other participating artists include Grace Wong (王思涵), Fu Yi-yao (傅益瑤), Chu Yu-yi (朱友益), Su Hsien-fa (蘇憲法) and animation director Chi Po-chou (紀柏舟).

Mo Hai Lou's exhibition concludes next Monday, while the entire program runs until Nov. 8.