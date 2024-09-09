Maroon 5 to hold concert in Kaohsiung on Valentine's Day 2025

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) American pop rock band Maroon 5 are set to hold a concert in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, on Feb. 14, to conclude their 2025 Asia tour, Live Nation Taiwan announced Monday.

The event will take place at the Kaohsiung World Games Stadium, said the company, which has been promoting live concerts in Taiwan since March 2014.

It will be the three-time Grammy Award winning band's first concert at the venue since 2019, making them the first Western band to perform twice at the 55,000-seat stadium.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) also shared the news on social media, noting that more and more international megastars are performing in the port city.

"You definitely have to come and see Maroon 5 live," Chen said.

Popular American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars held concerts at the Kaohsiung venue on Saturday and Sunday, attracting over 150,000 people both inside and outside the stadium, according to the city government.

Tickets for the Maroon 5 concert will go on sale on the ticketing platform Tixcraft starting at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.