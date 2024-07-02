Czech-Slovak literary festival opens with reading by Taiwan's Li Ang

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) Taiwanese writer Li Ang (李昂) opened the Czech-Slovak Authors' Reading Month festival in Brno Monday with a reading from her short story "Bloody Sacrifice with Color Make-up" (彩妝血祭).

A total of 31 authors from Taiwan -- the "guest of honor" at this year's festival -- will join local writers for a series of paired public readings across the Czech Republic and Slovakia from July 1 to Aug. 3, according to a statement released by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture Tuesday.

Following her reading, Li, whose work touches on the 228 Incident and gender themes, said Taiwan's freedom was vital for creative inspiration.

Li added that people must learn to embrace and listen to the diversity of opinions such freedom allows.

Also in attendance at Monday's opening was Deputy Culture Minister Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧), the statement said.

Lee told the audience in the Czech Republic's second-largest city that sharing the stories of Taiwan with Central and Eastern Europe through literature and readings in the writers' native language was a meaningful cultural exchange.

Lee said it was a privilege for Taiwan to be the Authors' Reading Month's first Asian "guest of honor" country, adding that her time in the Czech Republic had given her a deeper understanding of how language and literature shaped the local cultural community.

Also shown at the opening was a video of Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠) reading an excerpt from his critically acclaimed book "Walking Home" (走路・回家), which explores Taiwan's modern history and societal changes.

According to organizers, recordings and live streams of all 31 of this year's readings will also be available on the Authors' Reading Month Facebook page.