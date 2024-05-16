Yang Nai-wen leads nominations, JJ Lin seeks 5th win at Golden Melody Award

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) Singer Yang Nai-wen (楊乃文) leads this year's Golden Melody Award (GMA) nominations with eight nods for her album "Flow," while JJ Lin (林俊傑) has his sights set on a second "Best Male Mandarin Vocalist" trophy and fifth win in total.

The GMA jury on Thursday announced the nominations for this year's awards in Taipei.

Yang garnered eight nominations for her 2023 album "Flow," including "Best Mandarin Album," "Song of the Year," "Best Mandarin Female Vocalist," and "Best Album Producer," among others.

Yang will vie for the Best Female Vocalist Award with 9m88 (湯毓綺), Shi Shi (孫盛希), Su Yunying (蘇運瑩) and Tia Ray (袁婭維).

Meanwhile, four-time GMA winner Lin has again been nominated Best Male Mandarin Vocalist with his latest effort Happily, Painfully After (重拾_快樂). He last clinched the award in 2014.

Lin will face off against MC HotDog (姚中仁), Jude Chiu (裘德), Xu Jun (許鈞), and Marz 23 (林志融).

In Taiwanese language (also known as Hokkien) categories, songstress Huang Fei (黃妃) is eyeing her third Best Taiwanese Female Vocalist title. Huang is nominated in the category for the 12th time.

The jury also named the winners of this year's Special Contribution Award, which goes to veteran producer Liu Ching-chih (劉清池) and posthumously to composer/lyricist Cheng Hua-jiuan (鄭華娟).

Liu is known for his collaborations with late legendary Taiwanese diva Teresa Teng (鄧麗君) and her arrangements for numerous golden Hokkien hits, while Cheng is noted for crafting a series of career-reviving or-defining hits for a list of singers in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hailed as the Grammys of the Mandarin pop world, the GMA is one of the most prestigious music awards in the Chinese-speaking world.