Exhibition celebrating CNA's centennial kicks off Saturday

Taipei, March 30 (CNA) An exhibition celebrating the Central News Agency's (CNA) centennial kicked off Saturday at the Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab in Taipei.

"A Century of Transformation: The Central News Agency Centennial Exhibition" features over 100 news photographs that documented different news events in CNA's one century of news reporting.

At the exhibition's opening ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) congratulated CNA on its 100th anniversary.

President Tseng Yen-ching autographs an exhibit of her photograph at the exhibition celebrating Central News Agency's centennial on Saturday. CNA photo March 30, 2024

The president added that CNA has always insisted on reporting news on the principles of accuracy, objectivity, timeliness and informativeness, providing Taiwanese and overseas audiences with information on current affairs.

She said the exhibition gives the public a chance to learn about social developments, including the changing role of Taiwan's media.

Following Taiwan's democratization, CNA was restructured into a nonprofit corporation and became the country's national news agency in 1996 through a law passed by the Legislative Yuan, Tsai said, adding that seeing these photos reminds her that Taiwan is continuing its path on democracy and freedom.

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony include Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Culture Minister Shih Che (史哲) and CNA Chairman Lee Yung-te (李永得).

In addition to photos capturing important moments, devices once used by CNA reporters including typewriters and transmitters, are also shown at the exhibition.

Central News Agency (CNA) Vice President Jay Chen (陳正杰) presents the exhibition celebrating CNA's centennial to distinguished guests on Saturday. CNA photo March 30, 2024

Founded in Guangzhou, China on April 1, 1924, CNA followed the Republic of China's (Taiwan) development in turbulent times during the early 20th century.

CNA war correspondents on the frontlines covered conflicts including the War of Resistance against Japan, Taiwan's liberation from Japan, and the Chinese Civil War.

After relocation to Taiwan in 1949 with the ROC government, CNA continued to document events happening in the country, including the 1958 artillery bombardment of Kinmen, the ROC's exit from the United Nations, as well as when the United States severed diplomatic ties with the ROC.

It also recorded the launch of Taiwan's Ten Major Infrastructure Projects, the country's economic miracle, and followed the development of Taiwan's democratization and peaceful transfers of power between the Kuomintang and the Democratic Progressive Party.

The exhibition looking at CNA's work over the past century and looking forward to its future, is running from Saturday to May 2.