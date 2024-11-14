MAC criticizes retired naval officer for 'praising' China military

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday criticized a Taiwanese retired naval officer for remarks they characterized as "praising" China's military, calling his choice to make such comments "deeply regrettable" while acknowledging that no punitive action can be taken against him.

Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a retired lieutenant commander, was interviewed by Chinese media during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) held in the Chinese city of Zhuhai from Tuesday to Nov. 17.

During the interview, Lu expressed his desire to let Taiwanese understand "how strong our China is," adding "no one should be left out in this important era of Chinese national integration and rejuvenation."

It is "deeply regrettable" that a retired military officer expressed views that would let down the subordinates he once led and the military forces currently defending Taiwan, said Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑), deputy head and spokesperson of the MAC, Taiwan's top government agency handling cross-strait affairs.

"The (Taiwan) government's stance and attitude are very clear that it is impossible for us to praise or commend the military threat posed by the other side of the Taiwan Strait," Liang said at a news conference.

He added that this year's Airshow China showcased warplanes and weapons such as the J-35 fighter jet and YJ-21 missiles, all of which could potentially be used against Taiwan in an invasion, criticizing Lu for "praising the strength of these forces across the strait."

However, Liang noted that Lu, who retired while at the rank of lieutenant commander, cannot be punished under the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (Cross-Strait Act).

While there is "indeed no way" to take punitive action against Lu, Liang urged society to "leverage the power of public opinion" to condemn his behavior.

In an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS at the airshow on Thursday, Lu said that his comments "were not a matter of identity but of fact," adding that everything he mentioned was public information and he did not share anything confidential.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) provided further details on why Lu cannot be punished, saying that the Cross-Strait Act applies specifically to retired generals, and since Lu retired at a lower rank, penalties such as revoking his monthly pension or canceling his medals and awards do not apply.

The MND said that although Lu's remarks were made in a personal capacity, they nonetheless harmed the nation's dignity.

The MND added that it has continued to reinforce patriotic education among military personnel and instructed all levels within the ministry to strengthen guidance for soon-to-be-retired officers, reminding them to avoid attending activities organized by the Chinese authorities.