Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through Taiwan Strait: MND
10/23/2024 09:34 AM
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) A Chinese fleet led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier transited through the Taiwan Strait Tuesday night, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Wednesday.
The ships sailed north through the strait from the vicinity of the Dongsha Islands, also known as Pratas Islands, the MND said in a statement.
The military closely monitored the situation using its joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and took appropriate measures in response, the MND said.
