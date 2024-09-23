Taiwan's military rebuts CCTV report of cyberattacks against China

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's military on Monday rebutted a report by China's state-run CCTV that claimed the Taiwanese government has funded an "internet army" to infiltrate China's cyberspace and spread disinformation.

In a report published on Monday, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece alleged that the Taiwanese government was behind a group of hackers known as Anonymous 64.

Since earlier this year, the group has carried out cyberattacks to seize control of portal websites, outdoor electronic billboards, and video-on-demand platforms in China, Hong Kong and Macau, the report said.

The hackers' activities include spreading false information, creating rifts in the public and weakening the governance of the CCP, according to the report.

The report linked the hackers to Taiwan's Information, Communications, and Electronic Force Command (ICEFCOM) under the Ministry of National Defense. It also identified three individuals reportedly are active members of the Taiwanese military under investigation by Chinese authorities for being involved in the alleged cyberattacks.

In a statement, the ICEFCOM rejected the report, saying its work concerns information on national defense and maintaining cybersecurity.

It is the People's Liberation Army threatening Taiwan's cybersecurity and undermining regional peace, the ICEFCOM said, adding that it will continue strengthening the country's cybersecurity under the leadership of the MND.