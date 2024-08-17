Focus Taiwan App
3 missing after Chinese fishing boat sinks off Kinmen

08/17/2024 02:11 PM
Taiwanese coast guard officers conduct a search and rescue operation near Dongding on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the CGA
Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) Three crew members of a Chinese fishing boat have gone missing after the boat collided with an unidentified vessel and sank off Dongding Island of Kinmen County, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Saturday.

The CGA received a report from its Taipei mission control center at 4:33 a.m. Saturday that the Chinese-flagged "Min Long Yu 60877" sank after colliding with an unidentified vessel 6.5 nautical miles (12.04 kilometers) east of Dongding, according to a statement from the CGA's Kinmen-Penghu-Matsu Branch.

The branch said it had dispatched three patrol vessels to the scene, with the first one arriving shortly after 6 a.m.

Four of Min Long Yu's seven crew members were rescued by nearby Chinese fishing vessels, the branch said, adding that it has not been able to locate the remaining three.

The branch said it will expand its search and rescue operation to try to find the missing crew members.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/cs

