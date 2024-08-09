Australia, Canada stress cross-strait peace in defense statement
Sydney, Aug. 9 (CNA) Australia and Canada released a joint statement on Friday regarding the strengthening of their bilateral defense relationship, which reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
The statement issued by Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, and Richard Marles, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, also voiced opposition to any unilateral changes to the status quo across the strait.
"We call for the peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue without the threat or use of force or coercion," read the statement, which was released after a meeting in Vancouver.
The statement followed joint sea and air drills conducted by the United States, Australia, Canada and the Philippines on Aug. 7 in the disputed South China Sea in a show of military interoperability to uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight.
In the statement, Australia and Canada also expressed concerns for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea that they said are inconsistent with international law.
"We reiterate our strong opposition to destabilizing or coercive actions in the South China Sea, including dangerous maneuvers and the militarization of disputed features," according to the statement.
