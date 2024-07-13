Taiwan hopes to resume cross-strait tourism exchanges: SEF
Taipei, July 12 (CNA) Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) said Taiwan's government hopes to resume cross-strait tourism exchanges, at the launch of a four-day tourism promotion expo in Taipei on Friday.
"Taiwan's tourism sector aims not only to attract visitors from around the world but also to welcome tourists from the other side of the strait," Luo said.
Taiwan's government hopes to resume tourism exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, "which not only improves cross-strait relations but also aims to bring more development and benefits to both sides," he added.
Luo was speaking at the Summer Travel Expo, which is taking place from Friday to July 15 at Taipei World Trade Center.
A total of 155 participants from China, including representatives from Chongqing city and Anhui province, were expected to attend the event. Among them, 29 are public officials, 107 are tourism operators, and 19 are artistic performers.
On behalf of SEF, Luo welcomed the participants from China, expressing hope that representatives from Taiwan will also be able to promote Taiwan tourism in China.
He added that the interactions at the expo can lay a "solid foundation," make information more transparent, enhance the quality of tourism, and ensure the safety of Taiwanese travelers in China.
The SEF is a semi-official organization that handles technical matters in cross-strait relations.
The number of visitors traveling between the two sides has fallen in recent years due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and group travel restrictions imposed by both sides.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council raised an "orange" travel alert for China, Hong Kong, and Macau on June 27. This second-highest warning level advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China due to new Chinese national security guidelines threatening the death penalty for "diehard" advocates of Taiwan independence.
Lee Chi-yuen (李奇嶽), chairman of the Taipei-based High Quality Travel Association, told reporters that the Summer Travel Expo is the "largest visit" by Chinese industry professionals to Taiwan since the COVID-19 pandemic, which he described as a good sign amid tensions in cross-strait relations.
- Cross-Strait
