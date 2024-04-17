KMT lawmakers to visit China for 'peaceful' talks: Caucus convener

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁), who also heads the party's caucus, announced his plans Wednesday to lead a delegation of fellow KMT lawmakers on a visit to China by May 20 to advance cross-strait dialogue and peace.

The KMT hopes to step up efforts to promote the easing of tensions between Taiwan and China, Fu said, accusing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of pushing both sides to the brink of conflict.

The visit before President-elect Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) inauguration on May 20 aims to promote Taiwan to Chinese tourists and the exporting of Taiwanese agricultural and fishery products to China, Fu said, referring to the multiple restrictions imposed by Beijing due to cross-strait tensions.

The visit is crucial as foreign media has highlighted the tense situation between Taiwan and China, regularly labeling the Taiwan Strait a dangerous hotspot where confrontation could break out, he said.

In response to media reports about the trip, DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤) urged the KMT delegation to be cautious with their words and actions during the visit because they will be representing Taiwan's Legislature.

The visiting delegation should act in a way that meets society's expectations and avoids being overly political, she said.

Wu said the DPP caucus respects the visit, but as the Legislative Yuan is currently in session, they hope it will not disrupt the normal proceedings.

According to local media, the trip will involve about 20 lawmakers and other senior officials from the party, including KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), former KMT Deputy Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平).