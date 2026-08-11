U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/11/2026 04:12 PM
Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.047 to close at NT$32.278.
Turnover totaled US$1.422 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.250, and moved between NT$32.174 and NT$32.302 before the close.
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