Wistron opens first U.S. smart manufacturing facility

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Dallas, July 21 (CNA) Wistron Corp., one of Taiwan's leading AI server manufacturers, has officially opened its D1 AI smart manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where one of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence systems has entered mass production.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Wistron Chairman Simon Lin (林憲銘) said the next stage of the AI industry will not be built from a single production base, but through a global presence.

He said Wistron chose to establish itself "at the heart of technology" and grow together with its partners.

The new facility in Fort Worth will be the first to mass produce Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip in the United States, but Lin said the D1 facility will also be capable of manufacturing the chip giant's Vera Rubin Superchip.

Lin described the plant, which has an automation rate of about 60 percent according to the company, as only the beginning, saying that Wistron is already planning a second facility, D2, which is expected to be twice the size of D1.

As Wistron expands its advanced manufacturing capabilities, it will continue to develop a local supply chain covering everything from chips to complete systems, he said.

Wistron Chairman Simon Lin speaks at the new plant's opening ceremony in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

Also attending the ceremony were Taiwan's representative to the United States, Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), and Jessica Rogers, director of the Economic Development Department for the City of Fort Worth.

The D1 facility is Wistron's first manufacturing base in the U.S. Built at a cost of US$700 million, it spans approximately 30,100 square meters.

Speaking to reporters, Wistron President and CEO Jeff Lin (林建勳) said the company acquired the D1 plant in April 2025 and is beginning mass production in July 2026 to meet customer demand.