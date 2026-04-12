Taiwan criticizes overtures from Beijing; opposition reaction mixed

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Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Taiwan's Cabinet dismissed the Taiwan-related policy proposals unveiled by Beijing on Sunday as a "tool of coercion," while responses from outside government ranged from caution to support.

The package of 10 policies and measures "to boost ties with Taiwan" was announced on Sunday at the conclusion of Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun's (鄭麗文) visit to Beijing, which featured a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, the measures by the CCP's Taiwan Work Office include plans to resume individual travel to Taiwan by residents of Shanghai and Fujian Province.

A mechanism will also be established to facilitate the entry of Taiwanese agricultural and fishery products, as long as this is on the political foundation of "opposing Taiwanese independence," the Xinhua report said.

The package also included proposed incentives for residents of Kinmen and Matsu, and plans to support broader access on Chinese platforms for Taiwanese TV dramas, documentaries and animated works deemed to have "correct orientation" and "healthy content."

Taiwan government response

In a statement, Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) noted that "most" of the 10 measures involved policies that Beijing had previously suspended for unfounded reasons, causing severe harm to Taiwan's farmers, fishermen and industries.

"Past experience has repeatedly shown us that this highly uncertain and selective approach...is merely a tool for coercion and political maneuvering, which uses exchanges as a tool and trade as a weapon," Lee said.

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee. CNA file photo

Lee said Taiwan's government is in favor of "healthy, orderly" cross-strait exchanges that are in line with the principles of equality and dignity.

The government will conduct risk assessments of all cross-strait exchanges to ensure they don't impact Taiwan's economy or industries, she added.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top government agency handling cross-strait affairs, said Beijing was trying to sideline Taiwan's democratically-elected government with the policies, placing cross-strait relations under a KMT-to-CCP and "one China" framework.

Opposition responses

Among figures outside the government, KMT Vice Chairperson Chang Jung-kung (張榮恭) said he welcomed the 10 measures, both as an expression of goodwill by China and for the benefits they would bring Taiwan.

Legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), the KMT's nominee in the Kaohsiung mayor's race, sounded a more cautious note in her response.

Legislator Ko Chih-en (center), the KMT's nominee in the Kaohsiung mayor's race. CNA file photo

In a statement, Ko noted that several of the proposals, particularly those related to fisheries, agricultural products and tourism, would benefit Kaohsiung.

"I think we're all optimistic about this," Ko said, citing the potential for deeper exchanges with the Chinese market.

"However, we hope these policies can be implemented over the long term without being affected by cross-strait political factors," Ko said, adding "only in this way would it truly benefit people on both sides of the strait."

In Kinmen, meanwhile, which is more integrated with China due to its proximity with Xiamen, independent deputy county magistrate Lee Wen-liang (李文良) urged the central government to "carefully assess" and "consider" the proposals.

Kinmen County's independent deputy magistrate Lee Wen-liang. CNA file photo

Referring to a Chinese proposal to "support" Kinmen residents in using the new airport in Xiamen, Lee noted that flights in and out of Kinmen are frequently disrupted due to dense fog.

Although aviation is under the control of the central government, Lee said he hoped the government's approach would still reflect "local needs."