Taiwan shares open higher
04/17/2026 09:49 AM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 13.64 points at 37,145.66 Friday on turnover of NT$8.75 billion (US$274.59 million).
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