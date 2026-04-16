Agencies gear up for Dajia Mazu pilgrimage starting April 17

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Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Local government agencies and state-run Taiwan Railway Corp. are ramping up preparations for the annual Dajia Mazu pilgrimage, which is set to begin on Friday night in Taichung.

The nine-day, eight-night procession will depart at 10:05 p.m. from Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, traveling through more than 100 temples across Taichung and Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

A birthday celebration ceremony for the sea goddess is scheduled for April 21, before the procession returns to Jenn Lann Temple on April 26.

To accommodate the expected crowds, Taiwan Railway has scheduled 38 additional train services on April 17 and 26, including eight Tze-Chiang Limited Express and 30 Fast Local trains. An additional 156 cars will also be added to Local Train services on those dates.

Commemorative tickets featuring Mazu will be available for rides taken in April to or from Dajia or Baishatun stations, coinciding with both the Dajia pilgrimage and the Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage, which began April 12 in Miaoli County.

The railway company has also launched related merchandise, including towels, keychains, carrier bags and stainless steel lunch boxes, with promotional sales running through April 30.

Local authorities along the route have also stepped up preparations.

In Changhua, police have signed agreements with local temples and organizations to ensure orderly conduct during the procession, pledging "high autonomous management, zero street brawls, low environmental hazards and smooth traffic."

On Thursday, the county's Police Department also announced traffic blockades and alternative routes, urging the public to follow police instructions on the road.

Notably, Xiluo Bridge connecting Changhua and Yunlin will only be open for the Mazu palanquin and her followers when the palanquin is passing, with vehicles required to take alternative routes, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Chiayi County Fire Bureau conducted an emergency rescue drill earlier this week at Hsin Kang Feng Tian Temple, where the procession will stay on April 20 and hold the birthday ceremony the following day.

The drill aimed to improve coordination between firefighters and temple staff, particularly in managing large crowds at a historic site, the bureau said.

Dating back to the 18th century, the Dajia Mazu pilgrimage has grown into one of Taiwan's largest religious events, attracting tens of thousands of participants each year.

This year's theme is "kindness" (善), with organizers highlighting the collective spirit of participants, volunteers and support stations that provide food, messages and medical services along the route.