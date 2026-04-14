Taiwan literature award for migrant workers opens for submissions

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Taipei, April 14 (CNA) The Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants opened for submissions on Tuesday, inviting migrant workers, new immigrants and their children to share stories, with the organizers saying the long-running contest helps to deepen understanding and reduce prejudice.

Award founder Chang Cheng. CNA photo April 14, 2026

Speaking at a launch event in Taipei, award founder Chang Cheng (張正) said the competition, now in its 11th edition, has overcome many challenges over the years and grown into a major event for migrant worker communities in Taiwan.

He said literature, film and other cultural initiatives can help more people in Taiwan understand the lived experiences of immigrants and migrant workers, and in turn reduce misunderstanding and prejudice.

GrX Studio chairman Tang Sheng-jung. CNA photo April 14, 2026

In the same vein, Tang Sheng-jung (湯昇榮), chairman of GrX Studio, one of the award's organizers, said that if Taiwan wants to grow stronger, it should have the confidence to say that "this land welcomes everyone to come and help it flourish."

He said that was also the purpose of supporting the award, adding that it "gives those willing to write a chance to tell their stories about coming to Taiwan."

The Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants opens its submissions with a press event in Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo April 14, 2026

The annual award, described by organizers as "the only literary award in Taiwan dedicated specifically to immigrants and migrant workers," is open to participants both in Taiwan and around the world from Tuesday to May 20.

Submissions may take the form of poetry, essays, fiction or other genres, and must not exceed 3,000 Chinese characters after translation from Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Filipino or Burmese.

Entries will first be reviewed by judges familiar with the original language before being translated into Chinese for final evaluation by experts in literature, film and social issues.

Awards include a top prize of NT$150,000 (US$4,747), a judges' prize of NT$80,000, and three merit prizes of NT$20,000 each, with total prize money reaching NT$390,000.

Last year's top prize went to Nguyễn Thị Hiền, a Vietnamese student in her early 20s.

Her story, "The Rooftop Barber Shop" (頂樓的理髮店), was praised by judges for its intimate portrayal of the everyday lives of migrant workers in Taiwan.