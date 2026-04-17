Over 1,000 flights set for outlying islands over Dragon Boat Festival

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Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said Friday that 1,254 flights offering 104,645 seats will operate between Taiwan and Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in June, with bookings opening next week at 9 a.m.

The CAA said June 18-22 is expected to be the peak travel period, as the three-day holiday runs from June 19-21.

Airlines have scheduled services based on anticipated demand, with more flights to be added if needed.

Of the total capacity, 704 flights and 58,438 seats will serve Penghu, 416 flights and 37,052 seats Kinmen, and 134 flights and 9,155 seats Matsu.

Passenger traffic is expected to peak from Taiwan to the outlying islands between June 18-20, and in the opposite direction from June 20-22.

Tickets will be marked as either valid only for the specified flight and date or void after expiry.

Cancellation fees are capped at 10 percent if made seven days or more before departure, 20 percent one to six days prior and 30 percent on the day of departure.

Passengers who cannot take their flight must cancel before departure and apply for refunds at the original ticketing office.

The CAA noted that flights to outlying islands are more vulnerable to weather disruptions, and advised passengers to monitor updates, book early, arrive at the airport in advance and carry valid identification.