U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/17/2026 04:40 PM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.040 to close at NT$31.596.
Turnover totaled US$1.249 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.590, and moved between NT$31.541 and NT$31.600 before the close.
Latest
-
Society
Kaohsiung CPC plant may be fined over excessive pollutant release04/17/2026 04:52 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market04/17/2026 04:40 PM
-
Politics
KMT demands premier brief lawmakers on Indian worker recruitment04/17/2026 03:12 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.88%04/17/2026 03:01 PM
-
Society
Over 1,000 flights set for outlying islands over Dragon Boat Festival04/17/2026 02:04 PM