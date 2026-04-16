Police to check into news of secret tracking device on KMT official's car

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Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Police will meet with Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) to obtain information related to a recent news report that a tracking device had been placed on his vehicle without his knowledge, the New Taipei Police Department said Wednesday night.

In the Storm Media news report published Wednesday, Yin Nai-ching (尹乃菁), deputy director of the KMT's Culture and Communications Committee, was cited as saying that the device had been attached to Lee's vehicle as part of the government's secret surveillance of Taiwan's opposition politicians.

Yin accused President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of being involved in the scheme, according to the report.

On Thursday, the Presidential Office issued a statement, strongly denying Yin's accusations.

Taiwan is a democracy and any unlawful surveillance of a party official would be a very serious violation that would undermine public trust in the rule of law and the reputation of government officials, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said in the statement.

Lee and the KMT should provide evidence and file a report with the police and prosecutors, seeking a full investigation, Kuo said.

A proper investigation is necessary to maintain public trust, protect Lee's legal rights, and preserve the reputations of the people allegedly involved, she said.

There is no room for ambiguity or informal handling of the case, particularly given the concerns over the preservation of evidence involving tracking devices, Kuo said.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the New Taipei City Police Department said neither Lee nor anyone acting on his behalf had filed a formal report of the allegations.

The department said its Deputy Commissioner Lin Wu-hung (林武宏) had been assigned to meet with Lee on Thursday to obtain information, ask if he wants to file a formal report, and determine whether security checks of his vehicle and residence were necessary.

When contacted by reporters, Lee said, "that was ages ago," and he declined to comment further on the issue.