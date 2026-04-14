Songshan Airport now offering 'One ID' facial recognition system

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Taipei, April 14 (CNA) Taipei's Songshan Airport is now offering the "One ID" facial recognition system for international flights, aiming to reduce waiting times for passengers, the airport's management said Tuesday.

At a news conference, Taipei Songshan Airport Director Cheng Chien-chung (鄭堅中) said the "One ID" system, launched earlier this month, will allow passengers to pass seamlessly from arrival at the airport to boarding.

Passengers can complete the registration process either at a check-in desk or a self-check-in kiosk.

Registered passengers can then use One ID facial recognition to check in, check their luggage, pass through customs, enter airport lounges, and board their flights, according to Cheng.

However, passengers will still need to go through the standard immigration and passport inspection procedures, Cheng said.

At present, Cheng said, the airport has set up 18 One ID-enabled self-check-in kiosks, 12 kiosks for self-checking luggage, six for the e-Gate immigration system, and two at each of the six international departure gates.

Songshan Airport currently handles around 2.8 million international passengers per year. Though peak wait times for check-in are only around 10 minutes, it is hoped that widespread adoption of One ID could help reduce wait times and labor costs, Cheng said.

For information security reasons, passenger and flight information is deleted from within the One ID system within 24 hours of a traveler's departure, Cheng said.

Meanwhile, Cheng said the airport was "already fixing" a reported problem with the system's Japanese interface, which had failed to use honorific language.