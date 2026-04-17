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Rain expected in northern, eastern Taiwan as front moves in later Friday

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) A weather front moving across Taiwan is expected to bring rain to northern, northeastern and eastern parts of the country later Friday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Scattered afternoon showers are forecast in those areas, with thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Heavier rain is likely in the northeast and east, according to the CWA.

Daytime conditions will remain warm and humid outside of rainfall, with highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius nationwide. Lows are expected to range from 22-24 degrees.

As the front passes, strengthening northeasterly winds are expected to bring cooler temperatures to northern and northeastern Taiwan from Saturday.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said drier air from Sunday to Tuesday will bring mostly sunny, stable weather across Taiwan, with larger day-night temperature swings. Eastern Taiwan may still see brief, isolated showers.

Moisture is expected to increase again around Wednesday, leading to less stable conditions, with partly sunny skies and a chance of afternoon showers in mountainous areas and eastern Taiwan, Wu said.