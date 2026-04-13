Alishan Railway partners with Japan lines on reciprocal ticket offer

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Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The Alishan Forest Railway has launched a limited-time reciprocal ticket promotion with Japan's Kurobe Gorge Railway and Oigawa Railway, allowing eligible passengers to redeem passes on the two Japanese lines, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said Monday.

Holders of a used Alishan Railway two-day pass for its branch lines, along with a valid Republic of China (Taiwan) passport, can redeem either a "Unazuki Station -- One-Day Terminal Ticket" for the Kurobe Gorge Railway from April 20 to Nov. 30, 2026, or a "Oigawa Main Line One-Day Pass" for the Oigawa Railway from April 25 to Dec. 31, 2026, according to a news release.

Holders of eligible tickets from either Japanese railway can also redeem a two-day pass for the Alishan Railway's branch lines, the office said.

The Alishan Railway, which formed a sister railway partnership with the Oigawa Railway in 1986, is marking the 40th anniversary of the relationship with themed trains and co-branded merchandise, the release said.

It added that the Alishan Railway has also maintained close ties with the Kurobe Gorge Railway since establishing a sister railway partnership in 2013.